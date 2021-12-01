Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite At Virgil Abloh Tribute In Miami – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited in Miami for a Louis Vuitton show dedicated to the late Virgil Abloh, bringing along daughter North for the tribute.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited at a Louis Vuitton tribute show honoring late artistic director of menswear Virgil Abloh. A prolific fashion designer who also founded the haute streetwear label Off-White, Virgil died on Nov. 28 at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer. The luxury brand dedicated its Spring/Summer 2022 menswear show to the trailblazer in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 30, drawing in big names like Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Joe Jonas, and more.

Kim, Kanye, and North at the LV “Virgil Was Here” tribute show pic.twitter.com/47WGOAl0sS — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) November 30, 2021

At the tribute show on Tuesday, exes Kim, 41, and Kanye, 44, made it a family affair, bringing along eldest daughter North, 8. The couple, who separated in February after nearly seven years of marriage, also share children Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, together.

The exes have been mourning the loss of the late designer, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Kanye’s. (Virgil previously served as a creative director for the rapper’s creative agency, Donda, and has collaborated with him on album covers, including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.) Kanye paid tribute to the designer during a recent Sunday Service, having his choir perform a cover of Adele‘s “Easy on Me” in his memory.

On Instagram on Nov. 29, Kim shared a series of photos of the late designer and penned her own tribute. “God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon?” she wrote. “I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often.”

She continued, “You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. . . We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did.”