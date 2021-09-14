Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Arrive At 2021 Met Gala: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shocked everyone when they showed up to the Met Gala in matching black ensembles that covered everything, including their faces.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, sure know how to steal the show. The A-list stars, who split up back in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, reunited for the star-studded Met Gala — and they gave their absolute best shot at trying to conceal their identity with their wild fashion choices. Kim and Kanye matched in all black outfits that covered their entire bodies, face included. Kim showed literally no skin in her Balenciaga outfit, with her long-sleeved shirt, pants, gloves and full face mask completely engulfing her body. She also had on black heels, and a black train traveled with the star through the red carpet. Only her long hair — which still matched her outfit — was free of her attire.

Meanwhile, Kanye had an all black ensemble that included a full face mask, sweatshirt, pants and casual shoes. He was photographed leaving his hotel for the event, and at one point, “Kimye” posed for a photo together on the carpet.

It was questionable if Kim and Kanye’s outfits really fit with the American fashion theme for this year’s Met. Kim has actually attended every Met Gala since 2013, and she’s dressed top notch every single time. Two years ago, the mother of four celebrated Camp: Notes on Fashion with a memorable custom-made dress that had a plunging V-neckline and skintight corset. At her first Met Gala appearance eight years back, Kim — who attended the outing with Kanye and was pregnant with their daughter North West at the time — donned a long-sleeve floral gown with a hip-high slit on the side of the leg.

Kim filed for divorce from the legendary rapper in February after seven years of marriage. Since the split, the exes have continued to co-parent their kids North, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

Last month, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim and Kanye “have been trying to work things out,” after Kim wore an eyebrow raising white Balenciaga wedding dress during Ye’s Donda Chicago listening event. “They are putting on a united front and are committed to trying to stay together — not sure if that means she will withdraw the divorce papers but they’re taking it day by day,” an insider close to the superstar exes said.