Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Weddings And Divorces

“I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself.”

I don’t know about you, but I personally always forget that Kim Kardashian has been married three times.


Not that she’s always top of mind, or anything.

Yup, Kim was married to Damon Thomas from 2000-2004, to Chris Humphries back in 2011, and announced her divorce from Kanye West earlier this year.


Am I the only one who hears “three divorces” in the Ross Geller voice? 

Well, if you think Kim has learned a lot about the whole getting married thing, you’d be right — because her pal Simon Huck asked her to speak at his pre-wedding celebration.


Honestly, I would be stunned if I could get just one person to marry me.

“It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding,” she began. “I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding.”

“I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice you think I’m gonna give to you guys tonight.”

“I have learned a lot, and I have some tips for you guys — aesthetically,” Kim added, before suggesting that the couple move to the side for their big ceremony kiss so that the officiant isn’t in the middle of the photos. “It ruins all the pictures, and sometimes that’s all you’ve got!”


Thankfully, the speech did take a turn for the sweet, and she made sure to add, “I know real love when I see it.”


Well, I for one would be honored to have Kim K speak at my (non-existent) wedding.

