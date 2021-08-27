Kim Kardashian Joins Kanye West In A Wedding Gown For Third ‘Donda’ Listening Party & Fans Say He’s A ‘Genius’ For Leaving The Stage On Fire

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

On Thursday, Kanye West hosted his third listening party for his highly anticipated ‘Donda’ album at Chicago’s Soldier Stadium.

Taking place in front of 40,000 fans, Kanye West put on another talked about performance with multiple highlights, including him setting himself on fire and Kim Kardashian joining him in a wedding gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Walking out of the replica of his childhood home, Kanye West could be seen with flames as he walked on set of ‘Donda.’

Once he appeared, people had a lot to say about his creative gestures. One person tweeted, “Can’t believe Kanye West really lit himself on fire at the #Donda event.” Another person said, “Billionaire Kanye West lit himself on fire last night and you all are still arguing over whether he is a genius or crazy.”

If setting himself on fire wasn’t enough, Kanye also had a mock wedding with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. As you know, the two did file for divorce, but she joined him on set wearing a custom white Balenciaga gown, which sparked rumors of the two reconciling.

A person on Twitter said, “#KanyeWest on fire one minute, and then getting married right after. A commenter also said, “I don’t think they ever broke up.” Another person wrote, “He so happy look how he looked at her.” Someone else said, “If my husband was a millionaire, I’ll get out that dress on too.”

As you know, “Donda” was first announced it would be released back in July, but Kanye reportedly wasn’t finished with the album. Kanye rented out the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a couple of weeks to prepare for the debut. He also held two other listening parties in Atlanta.

Roomies, what do you think of this?

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Kim Kardashian Joins Kanye West In A Wedding Gown For Third ‘Donda’ Listening Party & Fans Say He’s A ‘Genius’ For Leaving The Stage On Fire appeared first on The Shade Room.