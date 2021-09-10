Kim Kardashian Is “Not OK” After Saint West’s Injury

The KUWTK star shared some pics of Saint’s cast on her Insta story.
Posting to her Instagram Story, the reality star shared some heartbreaking shots of Saint’s arm in a cast. “Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not OK,” she captioned.
“Poor baby,” she followed up.
It’s been a tough year all around for Saint. Back in May, Kim revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that he’d tested positive for Covid-19. “Sainty just tested positive for Covid,” she said. “And North is saying she’s feeling sick.”
“I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried,” Kim admitted during the ep.
Feel better soon, Saint!!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!