Kim Kardashian Is “Not OK” After Saint West’s Injury

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
23

The KUWTK star shared some pics of Saint’s cast on her Insta story.

Kim Kardashian is having kind of a rough week? First, her daughter North straight-up trolls her for using an “influencer” voice, and now her son Saint has apparently broken his arm.


Pierre Suu / GC Images / Getty Images

No word yet on how the 5-year-old was injured.

Posting to her Instagram Story, the reality star shared some heartbreaking shots of Saint’s arm in a cast. “Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not OK,” she captioned.

“Poor baby,” she followed up.

It’s been a tough year all around for Saint. Back in May, Kim revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that he’d tested positive for Covid-19. “Sainty just tested positive for Covid,” she said. “And North is saying she’s feeling sick.”

“I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried,” Kim admitted during the ep.


Thestewartofny / GC Images / Getty Images

Feel better soon, Saint!!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR