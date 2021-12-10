Kim Kardashian Has Dinner Date With Mom Kris Jenner & Cory Gamble – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian was a vision in black on Thursday night, having a night out with mom Kris Jenner & her beau Corey Gamble in Malibu.

Kim Kardashian was just presented the “Fashion Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, and she continued her chic streak on Thursday in all black Balenciaga for a night out in Malibu. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sported a sleek black spandex jumpsuit, faux fur stole, and long gloves, topping the look off with dark sunglasses. Kim sported her signature long dark locks with the style, adding a pop of dazzle to the monochromatic look with a large silver sparkler on her finger.

Corey and Kris also looked casual chic for the outing, with Corey sporting a light brown coat over a beige t-shirt and Kris wearing a black turtleneck outfit. The family get-together comes after Kim strutted the stage at the PCAs in another stunning, all-black look from Balenciaga, notably thanking her estranged husband, Kanye West in her speech.

“I am so humble to be here,” she began in her speech. “I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist so to win a fashion award, it’s a ‘pinch me’ moment.” She went on, “Designers are willing to work with me and there was a time when they weren’t. So many amazing designers like Zac Posen who really believed me or probably got talked into it by getting a call from Kanye,” she laughed. “And thank you to Kanye even for introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people,” she shared. “This is like a dream to wake up and wear these amazing clothes.”