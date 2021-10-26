Kim Kardashian Has “A Ways To Go” Before She’s A Lawyer



Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images



Kim announced her intent to become a practicing lawyer, like her father, Robert Kardashian, two years ago. Rather than enroll in an accredited law school, the SKIMS founder opted for an alternative route to securing her education and chose to pursue an apprenticeship with a practicing attorney instead. California is one of three US states that permits hopeful lawyers to study this way before sitting for the official state bar exam. The “baby bar” is typically offered to students who’ve chosen the apprenticeship route.