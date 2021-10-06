Kim Kardashian Goes To SNL Dinner In Balenciaga Coat

Just staring into space, thinking about Kim K’s coat.

Right, Kim Kardashian has been on quite the Balenciaga kick recently.


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

So, when Kim stepped out ahead of her SNL hosting gig for a cast dinner, you can guess what she was wearing…yup, Balenciaga.


@TheHapaBlonde / / SplashNews.com

Kim will be hosting SNL this Saturday, with Halsey as musical guest.

According to Page Six, this coat costs a cool $23,000. The pants are the Balenciaga “Pantaleggings,” which, yes, do have the feet attached.


Jackson Lee / / SplashNews.com

“If I’m paying $2,850 for leggings, I at least want socks included” —someone, somewhere.

Like the little magpie I am, I must admit that I think this coat is fantastic.

Look at this tinsel! It’s like if my Tumblr feed circa 2012* was manifested into real life.


Jackson Lee / / SplashNews.com

*I still love holographic stuff…evidently.

For what it’s worth, I was also out in NYC last night and was sweating in a long-sleeved t-shirt and some leggings — let alone a giant faux fur coat. But who cares! It is fashion!!!

Anyway, off I go to glue gun tinsel to my winter coat.

