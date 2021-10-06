Kim Kardashian Goes To SNL Dinner In Balenciaga Coat

Just staring into space, thinking about Kim K’s coat.
So, when Kim stepped out ahead of her SNL hosting gig for a cast dinner, you can guess what she was wearing…yup, Balenciaga.
According to Page Six, this coat costs a cool $23,000. The pants are the Balenciaga “Pantaleggings,” which, yes, do have the feet attached.
Like the little magpie I am, I must admit that I think this coat is fantastic.
Look at this tinsel! It’s like if my Tumblr feed circa 2012* was manifested into real life.
For what it’s worth, I was also out in NYC last night and was sweating in a long-sleeved t-shirt and some leggings — let alone a giant faux fur coat. But who cares! It is fashion!!!
Anyway, off I go to glue gun tinsel to my winter coat.
