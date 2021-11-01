Kim Kardashian Finally Showed Off Her Terrifying Halloween Decorations

I will never not be obsessed with this house.
It’s equal parts “sterile morgue” and “cult for wayward nuns.”
It’s practically Halloween year round there!
On holidays, Kim likes to dress up her house.
For Christmas she uses these large poofs, which have been described as tampon or buttplug-like.
For Halloween she is known for her piles of pumpkins.
Yup, big ol’ pile of green pumpkins.
It took a while, but this year we FINALLY got a sneak peak at what she did to the place.
Kourtney posted a picture of the giant spider that lurks ominously over the house.
And thankfully, the tradition of piles of pumpkins continues. This year she went with beige.
The decorations were for a kids party, this year they replaced Kenny G with these long tables.
Sorry Kenny, go back to the basement!
There was also a “Mummy Mash” section.
And to add to the whole “morgue” feel, she even used dry ice.
My personal favorite part was this white bouncy bounce.
Ultimately, what I really want to know is how she keeps those floors clean?
Anyway, bring on Christmas! Can’t wait to see what she does to the place!