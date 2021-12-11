Kim Kardashian Files To Be Single And Change Last Name

This comes as Kanye has made a whole bunch of public attempts at reconciliation, most recently at a concert where he changed the lyrics of “Runaway” to say, “I need you to run right back to me, baby / More specifically, Kimberly” — just hours before Kim filed to be legally separated. Kim herself was apparently in the crowd.



David Livingston / Getty Images

Not to be dramatic, but I think I would die if an ex of mine ever made a public declaration to get me back.