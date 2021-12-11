Kim Kardashian Files To Be Single And Change Last Name

Looks like there won’t be anymore more “W” in “KKW.”
According to TMZ and Us Weekly, Kim filed court documents to be considered legally single.
She’s also reportedly asked to restore her maiden name, meaning that she’ll drop the “West” from “Kim Kardashian West” if it’s approved.
This comes as Kanye has made a whole bunch of public attempts at reconciliation, most recently at a concert where he changed the lyrics of “Runaway” to say, “I need you to run right back to me, baby / More specifically, Kimberly” — just hours before Kim filed to be legally separated. Kim herself was apparently in the crowd.
Meanwhile, Kim and Pete Davidson’s relationship appears to still be going swimmingly by the looks of things.
Sigh, hopefully we won’t be hearing Ye’s take at his next gig…