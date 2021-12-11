Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Kim Kardashian Files To Be Single And Change Last Name - Up News Info
Entertainment

by Bradly Lamb
Looks like there won’t be anymore more “W” in “KKW.”

It looks like things are still going ahead with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split.


Mark Sagliocco / WireImage / Getty Images

According to TMZ and Us Weekly, Kim filed court documents to be considered legally single.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Sean Combs

In some states, you can file for a legal separation. It’s not the same as being divorced — you can’t marry anyone else, and they’ll also still have to figure out their custody and financial agreements.

She’s also reportedly asked to restore her maiden name, meaning that she’ll drop the “West” from “Kim Kardashian West” if it’s approved.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This comes as Kanye has made a whole bunch of public attempts at reconciliation, most recently at a concert where he changed the lyrics of “Runaway” to say, “I need you to run right back to me, baby / More specifically, Kimberly” — just hours before Kim filed to be legally separated. Kim herself was apparently in the crowd.


David Livingston / Getty Images

Not to be dramatic, but I think I would die if an ex of mine ever made a public declaration to get me back.

Meanwhile, Kim and Pete Davidson’s relationship appears to still be going swimmingly by the looks of things.

Sigh, hopefully we won’t be hearing Ye’s take at his next gig…

