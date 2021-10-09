Kim Kardashian Family Appearance Possible SNL Details – Hollywood Life

‘No joke is off the table’ when it comes to Kim Kardashian making her ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut on Oct.9, a source tells HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY.

We are just one day away from Kim Kardashian, 40, making her debut on Saturday Night Live. The SKIMS founder makes history as the first-ever reality star to host the series — and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that no jokes are off the table!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is used to the limelight, so one would think that hosting SNL would be a piece of cake — however, a source reveals that that may not be the case. “Kim is very nervous about doing SNL because she wants to really knock it out of the park. She wants to prove to herself and any haters that it was worth it for her to be asked to do the show,” a source reveals to HL.

Of course, Kim and her family have been the butt of jokes on SNL for years, and now, the reality star will get a chance to get in on the action herself, and perhaps share the moment with her beloved family. “One thing she has done and to put the cast at ease is that she has told them that any idea is a good idea, and they can absolutely present her anything and she is willing to make fun of herself and she has mentioned that nothing is off-limits. She wants the best idea to win, and she wants to really make it a fun show. If they want to make fun of her family and have some family members on the show, she is all for it.”

The KKW Beauty founder will be the first Kardashian-Jenner to host the comedy sketch show, which has been a dream of Kim’s, and all hands are on deck for the occasion. “All hands are on deck when it comes to Kim’s family to be a part of the show, [and] ideas have been thrown [around]. [Another] idea [that has] been [discussed] is a digital short and a Keeping Up spoof,” our source states. “Most of the show has been written. But like SNL always does, they always go down to the wire and continue to make changes and add new skits up until and after rehearsals. But her sisters and her mother have Kim’s back and are ready to help in any skit this weekend and Kim is all for it.”

However the show comes together, we know it’ll be a riot — especially after the hilarious promos that were released on Oct. 7. In one of the promos, Cecily Strong asks Kim if she’s “nervous” about doing sketch comedy for the first time. “Why? I don’t have to write sketches, do I?” Kim asks, to which Cecily responds, “No.” Then, Kim wonders, “[Do I have to] memorize lines?” and Halsey assures her, “No, they’re on cue cards.” The most important question of all, though, is: “Everyone won’t look as good as me, will they?” Cecily insists, “No, absolutely not!” and Kim is now certain that the job will be “so easy.”

The highly-anticipated episode will air on Oct. 9., and Halsey will be the musical guest. In addition to Kim, other celeb hosts for season 47 include Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis, which NBC revealed on Sept. 22.