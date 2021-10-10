Kim Kardashian Disses Kanye West & OJ Simpson On Opening Monologue – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian’s opening monologue was full of zingers, including a shot at former family friend OJ Simpson!



Kim Kardashian opened Saturday Night Live with a bang! The 40-year-old stunned in a barbie pink crushed velvet turtleneck and pants as she opened the show, which included plenty of zingers — including some cringe worthy ones at her ex Kanye West, 44. While she was seemingly about to announce a presidential run, she quipped she was “just kidding” because “we can’t have three failed politicians in one family” (the other being Caitlyn Jenner).

“I married the best rapper of all time. He’s also the richest black man in America who gave me four amazing children. So when I divorce him, that means it comes down to just one thing….personality,” she added, at one point adding that she’s “not a gold digger” but would ask her mom’s boyfriend Corey Gamble what that’s like. Yikes!

Towards the end of the monologue, she also reflected on the “first Black person” she ever met: her former family friend OJ Simpson. “OJ does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all! I still don’t know,” she joked, making a subtle reference to his past murder trial involving the late Nicole Brown Simpson. Kim didn’t hold back on making fun of herself, either — throwing one joke in about her past sex tape with ex Ray J! “I only had that one movie come out — and no one even told me it was premiering. It must have slipped my moms mind,” she said near the top of the monologue.

The reality star was confirmed to be hosting the long running NBC series in September after weeks of rumors — particularly after Kim was spotted having lunch with show runner Lorne Michaels and her mom (and manager) Kris Jenner, 65, at the legendary Polo Lounge. “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl,” she tweeted on Sept. 22, including an image that also confirmed Halsey, 27, as the musical guest.

Ahead of the big announcement, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that the KKW Beauty founder had been “asked” to appear on season 47. “Kim was asked to be a host for SNL and there was even discussion of having Kanye be the musical guest for the first episode of the season,” the source told at the time. “The desire is for Kim to host and potentially have some family members take part in skits or the opening monologue. If they can’t figure it out for the season debut, they still want her to do a hosting spot sometime during the season.”

Kim filed for divorce from husband Kanye West, 44, in February after seven years of marriage. The Yeezy designer and the SKIMS founder have seemingly remained on good terms as they continue to co-parent their four kids : North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kim was also on hand to support ‘Ye at his three Donda listening parties, including one in Chicago where she curiously participated in a wedding dress. Notably, the exes haven’t confirmed if they’re reconciling — but they sure know how to get fans talking.