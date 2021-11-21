Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore & Rumer Willis At Nobu Malibu: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian stunned in a fitted black dress for the outing with Demi and Rumer, which also included Fendi’s lead designer Kim Jones.

Kim Kardashian, 41, met up with actress Demi Moore, 59, and her daughter Rumer Willis, 33, for dinner at Nobu Malibu! The SKIMS founder turned heads in an ultra sleek black dress with black leather loves and a pointy shoe — likely her go-to Balenciaga pant-shoes — for the outing on Saturday, Nov. 20. Kim kept her eyes hidden behind a bold pair of black sunglasses, and opted to keep her dark hair center parted and down in the images published by the Daily Mail.

Kim’s dinner date marks her first public outing since she was spotted holding hands with Pete Davidson, 28, in Palm Springs, California. The PDA-filled images seemed to confirm the pairs’ unexpected romance, which blossomed on the set of SNL after they co-starred in a sketch as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin! The relationships marks Kim’s first since filing for divorce from husband Kanye West, 44, in Feb. 2021 (Kanye has also been seen out with other women, including a romantic getaway with Irina Shayk, 35, for his birthday and more recently with 22-year-old model Vinetria.

Notably, Demi has also had a romance with a younger man: at 40, she married a then 25-year-old Ashton Kutcher (who is now 43). The couple’s 15-year-age difference was a Hollywood topic of conversation for years, until their divorce in 2013.

The ladies were also joined by Fendi’s lead designer Kim Jones, who just collaborated with Kim on her sold out FENDI X SKIMS collaboration that included logo versions of the shape wear lines’ usual bodysuits, cat suits, undergarments. The collection also included ready-to-wear, including a neutral colored series of leather dresses and logo knitwear dresses and clothing. Many of the items sold out in just minutes, so a second collection is not likely out of the conversation for both brands.

Super model Amber Valletta also joined the crew, who recently fronted Fendi’s other major recent collaboration with Versace dubbed “Fjendace.” The 47-year-old Revenge star has been a runway staple for years — and could perhaps be appearing in an upcoming campaign for SKIMS, Fendi, or both.