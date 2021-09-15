Kim Kardashian Defends Her Met Gala Look Amid Criticism

“What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”
Kim — who’s known for Met Gala ensembles that spark debate online, for better or worse — attended Monday’s event in an all-black bodysuit designed by Balenciaga.
The suit covered everything, including Kim’s hands, face, and head (save the ponytail), and looked a lot like Kanye West’s onstage wardrobe during the rapper’s Donda listening parties.
Her attire prompted a wave of memes on social media, complete with references to Harry Potter‘s dementors and The Sims’ Grim Reaper.
Some critics argued that Kim’s outfit choice didn’t fit the theme of this year’s gala — “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — but she disagreed, and defended her choice to wear it on Instagram yesterday.
“What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality captioned a post with photos of her on the Met steps.
Some fashion figureheads saw her point. Kim re-posted messages that fashion bloggers Bryanboy and Ritvika Ojha originally shared on Instagram, which took note of the “statement” she was conceivably trying to convey with the look’s “simplicity.”
Can you get on board with Kim’s explanation? LMK your take on her bodysuit in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!