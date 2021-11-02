Kim Kardashian Carries Balenciaga Purse In New York: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian carried a tiny Balenciaga bag with a not so tiny price tag in New York after she was honored at the 2021 WSJ Innovator Awards.

Kim Kardashian stepped out with a tiny Balenciaga handbag with a big price tag in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The SKIMS founder, 41, emerged from her hotel with the luxury brand’s hourglass extra-small handbag in suede calfskin with rhinestones in a shimmery grey, which retails at $5,500. She paired the look with a jumpsuit also from the brand, accessorizing with futuristic black sunglasses and pointed toe boots with heels.

The California native arrived in the city early this week to attend the Wall Street Journal’s 2021 Innovator Awards on November 1, where she was among the honorees. The annual ceremony, which was held at the Museum of Modern Art, recognizes groundbreaking talent from a variety of disciples, including fashion, art, entertainment, and architecture. This year, the reality TV star was honored for the success of her shapewear brand SKIMS.

Along with the businesswoman, musician Lil Nas X, actor Ryan Reynolds, fashion designer Kim Jones, artist Maya Lin, racing driver Lewis Hamilton, novelist Colson Whitehead, and the children’s program Sesame Street were honored at the ceremony on Monday evening, which also featured a star-studded guest list. Demi Moore, Karlie Kloss, Meadow Walker, Emily Ratajkowski, Martha Stewart, and Ella Emhoff were among the attendees this year.

Kim’s visit to NYC comes amid speculation that she may be romantically involved with comedian Pete Davidson following her stint as Saturday Night Live host on the October 9 episode. The two famously starred in an Aladdin sketch together, where they shared a kiss on the magic flying carpet as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. After her hosting debut, Kim and Pete visited Knott’s Scary Farm with some mutual friends, including sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

A photo of Kim and Pete holding hands and screaming on a rollercoaster amid the drop quickly went viral. A source told PEOPLE that Kim and Pete “hang in the same circles,” so it is common for them to “be together from time to time.” The dating speculation comes amid Kim’s divorce from Kanye West. The reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage and nearly a decade together as a couple. They share children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, and have requested joint custody as they continue to co-parent.