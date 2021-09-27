Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney A ‘Bad Influence’ On Her As A Kid – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian used ‘National Daughters Day’ to reflect on her wild teenage days, including the time she got grounded when Kourtney Kardashian stole their mom’s car.

Kim Kardashian, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday (Sept. 26) to celebrate National Daughters Day by hilariously calling out sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, for causing trouble when the girls were teenagers. The SKIMS founder shared a series of throwback photos from her teenage days in the 1990s and said the pics in the post — which she dedicated to mom Kris Jenner, 65, and her daughters North West, 9, and Chicago West, 3 — were taken while Kim and Kourtney were grounded, all due to Kourtney’s actions!

“Mom- I’m sorry!” Kim said. “I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and some how even though I didn’t participate I still got in trouble! So we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage,” the mom of four added.

Kim further blamed her older sister for getting them grounded at the time, writing in her post, “It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister said and friends. They were such bad influences and I was perfect and for that I’m sorry!” Of course, some of the Kardashian clan commented on Kim’s post — including Kris herself! “Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage!!!!!! 😵‍💫,” the family matriarch joked.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, seemingly was not involved in the grounding incident back then, given she wasn’t mentioned by sister Kim. However, Khloe did chime in on Kim’s post and alluded to her sister not being so well behaved herself back in the day either. “Yeah you were a peach!” Khloe hilariously commented.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian sisters reflected on their pre-fame life. In August, both Kim and Khloe shared throwback pics to Instagram from when they visited Kourtney at the University of Arizona. In their captions, the girls reminisced on a wild night out at U of A with hilarious remarks, and Kim even claimed that the visit “single handedly” stopped her from “turning into a wild party girl.”

Of the Kardashian sisters, only Kourtney graduated from college. She finished with a major in theater arts and minor in Spanish. Kim briefly attended Pierce College in LA but never graduated.