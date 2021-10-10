Kim Kardashian ‘Blew Kiss’ At Kanye West Who Sat In Audience At ‘SNL’ – Hollywood Life

Kanye West was reportedly in the audience at 30 Rock when his estranged wife Kim Kardashian hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time.

Kim Kardashian, 40, stole the show when she hosted Saturday Night Live on October 9 — and her estranged ex Kanye West, 44, was there in support! The rapper reportedly sat front and center as the mother of his four kids blew him a kiss during the show, Page Six claimed. An onlooker told the outlet that the pair, “kept waving and making eyes at each other” throughout the night.

The eyewitness continued, “At one point, before the Kourt skit, Kim blew a kiss in his direction,” they said, noting that the SKIMS mogul proudly introduced herself as “Kim Kardashian West.” The outlet also reported that Kim threw an intimate after party at Soho’s Zero Bond, for her other family and friends in attendance, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, Scott Disick, Gayle King and more.

Throughout her monologue, Kim didn’t shy away from making jokes at Kanye’s expense. She even addressed her highly publicized divorce. “I married the best rapper of all time. He’s also the richest black man in America who gave me four amazing children. So when I divorce him, that means it comes down to just one thing….personality,” Kim joked. She then noted that she’s “not a gold digger” but would ask her mom’s boyfriend Corey Gamble what that’s like.

Kanye’s appearance on the set of the late night show comes amid speculation he and Kim may be rekindling less than one year after she filed for divorce. Nevertheless, these rumors haven’t been confirmed or denied by either party. Later in her monologue, Kim reflected on the “first Black person” she ever met, former family friend and NFL star, OJ Simpson. “OJ does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all! I still don’t know,” she joked, referencing his infamous murder trial after the death of his girlfriend Nicole Brown Simpson.

Kim also proved she can laugh at herself, as she subtly joked about her past sex tape with ex Ray J! “I only had that one movie come out — and no one even told me it was premiering. It must have slipped my moms mind,” she said.