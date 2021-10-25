Kim Kardashian Announces New Fendi & SKIMS Collaboration

There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian knows how to get to the bag when it comes to her multiple business ventures, and it looks like she is about to make some noise with her latest collection.

On Monday, Kim announced that her popular loungewear brand SKIMS will be teaming up with high-end fashion brand Fendi, for a new collaboration.

She shared photos from the upcoming line, and it comes in a variety of colors, with of course the popular Fendi prints. From bodysuits to dresses, jackets, two-piece sets, and more, the collaboration is set to drop on November 9th. Kim said, “FENDI X SKIMS- a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of Fendi with the innovation of Skims.”

She also mentioned that the collection will only be available for a limited time.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Kim Jones from Fendi spoke about the collaboration and said, “The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome. Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new SKIMS collection. It was then that I thought: Let’s do something together. [Its] mission of creating solutions for all women is directly mirrored within that of Fendi. My Fendi is about creating something for every woman, every different shape—and that’s something at the heart of SKIMS too.”

Kim added, “Both Fendi and SKIMS have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong. We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently, and challenge convention, which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

This is not the first time Kim’s brand has been a part of a major collaboration. As we previously reported, back in June it was announced that SKIMS was the official loungewear for the U.S. teams during the Tokyo Olympics.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

