Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

“It’s very exciting to her.”

E! News confirmed that the two are a couple, with a source claiming that “They are really happy and seeing where it goes.”


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” they continued. “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”


David Livingston / Getty Images, Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV

The source also noted that Kim is “smitten” over Pete, and that “They are making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other.”


Presley Ann / Getty Images for American Influencer Awards, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The news confirms what feels like an eternity of rumors about whether or not the pair were dating. So now we know! [Deep sigh of relief]


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Anyway, well, OK! We’ll see how this goes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR