Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

“It’s very exciting to her.”
“Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” they continued. “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”
The source also noted that Kim is “smitten” over Pete, and that “They are making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other.”
The news confirms what feels like an eternity of rumors about whether or not the pair were dating. So now we know! [Deep sigh of relief]
Anyway, well, OK! We’ll see how this goes.