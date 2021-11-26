Kim Kardashian And North West Join TikTok Together

This isn’t the first mother-daughter TikTok account we’ve seen from the Kardashian family this week.
The KKW Beauty founder and her eldest daughter, whom she shares with her ex Kanye West, made an introductory foray into short-form video sharing on the popular app yesterday. Their joint account, called KimandNorth, went viral pretty quickly.
The pair’s first video, which showed them using products from Kylie Jenner’s skincare line, was captioned “spa day.”
Fifteen additional videos have been shared to the TikTok account’s main page since then. The profile has acquired nearly 150k followers in that time.
Kim and North appeared to join TikTok on the heels of their relatives, Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick, who also launched a mother-daughter account recently.
Kourtney and Penelope’s account has collected more than 700k followers over the past few days. The account started to gain traction over the weekend, before it was temporarily disabled and later reinstated.
TikTok requires that all users based in the US are older than 13. Since North and Penelope are 8 and 9 years old, Kim and Kourtney’s involvement in their respective TikTok debuts are not just endearing; they’re actually necessary.