Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian And North West Join TikTok Together
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian And North West Join TikTok Together

by Bradly Lamb
This isn’t the first mother-daughter TikTok account we’ve seen from the Kardashian family this week.

Good morning and happy Friday — have you heard that Kim Kardashian and North West are on TikTok now?


Pierre Suu / GC Images via Getty Images

The KKW Beauty founder and her eldest daughter, whom she shares with her ex Kanye West, made an introductory foray into short-form video sharing on the popular app yesterday. Their joint account, called KimandNorth, went viral pretty quickly.


Pierre Suu / GC Images via Getty Images

The pair’s first video, which showed them using products from Kylie Jenner’s skincare line, was captioned “spa day.”


Marc Piasecki / GC Images via Getty Images

It played to the tune of “Need to Know” by Doja Cat and concluded with Kim and North mouthing the lyrics “ten out of ten,” seemingly in reference to the Kylie Skin merchandise.

Fifteen additional videos have been shared to the TikTok account’s main page since then. The profile has acquired nearly 150k followers in that time.


Robert Kamau / GC Images via Getty Images

Kim and North appeared to join TikTok on the heels of their relatives, Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick, who also launched a mother-daughter account recently.


Pierre Suu / GC Images via Getty Images

Kourtney and Penelope’s account has collected more than 700k followers over the past few days. The account started to gain traction over the weekend, before it was temporarily disabled and later reinstated.


Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images

It was apparently closed down as a result of TikTok guideline violations, and while we’re not sure why exactly, it’s possible that had something to do with the platform’s age restrictions.

TikTok requires that all users based in the US are older than 13. Since North and Penelope are 8 and 9 years old, Kim and Kourtney’s involvement in their respective TikTok debuts are not just endearing; they’re actually necessary.

