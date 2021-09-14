Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner 2021 Met Gala

“Me and my anxiety when I go out.”

Hi. Hello. How are you? Good?! Good! I’m going to cut right to it: the 2021 Met Gala was tonight and all of our fave celebs served LOOKS — but there’s only two looks we’re talking about for the purposes of this post.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The theme this year was “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”

First, we have Kendall Jenner, who wore one of my personal favorite gowns of the night:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

And second, we have Kim Kardashian who…wore this:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And y’all, the photos of these two sisters together on the carpet and behind-the-scenes are HILARIOUS. Please, enjoy:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Seriously, a meme in the making:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A visual representation of my only two moods, TBH:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

(I’m a Gemini, so you get it.)

Anyway, you already KNOW that Twitter came through with all kinds of A+ reactions, jokes, and memes about the two looks! Here are just a couples of the silliest:

So, uh, yeah! There ya have it! What did you think of their looks? Which 2021 Met Gala look was your overall favorite? Share all of your thoughts in the comments below!

