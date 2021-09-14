Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner 2021 Met Gala

“Me and my anxiety when I go out.”
First, we have Kendall Jenner, who wore one of my personal favorite gowns of the night:
And second, we have Kim Kardashian who…wore this:
And y’all, the photos of these two sisters together on the carpet and behind-the-scenes are HILARIOUS. Please, enjoy:
Seriously, a meme in the making:
A visual representation of my only two moods, TBH:
Anyway, you already KNOW that Twitter came through with all kinds of A+ reactions, jokes, and memes about the two looks! Here are just a couples of the silliest:
So, uh, yeah! There ya have it! What did you think of their looks? Which 2021 Met Gala look was your overall favorite? Share all of your thoughts in the comments below!
