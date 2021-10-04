Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reunited For Dinner Amid Rumors Their Divorce Is “On Pause”

The KKW Beauty mogul flaunted what many have called a “Kanye-inspired” fit, which saw her dressed in purple catsuit under a floor-length maroon leather coat.
Meanwhile, the 44-year-old rapper surprised fans by making a rare maskless appearance alongside his estranged wife.
“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she cried. “I’m still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years. … I feel like a fucking failure that it’s [my] third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”
“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want,” Kim said.
“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she continued. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”
“I didn’t come this far to come this far and not be happy,” she said.
“It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” Kim said. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”