Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reunited For Dinner Amid Rumors Their Divorce Is “On Pause”

The KKW Beauty mogul flaunted what many have called a “Kanye-inspired” fit, which saw her dressed in purple catsuit under a floor-length maroon leather coat. Meanwhile, the 44-year-old rapper surprised fans by making a rare maskless appearance alongside his estranged wife.

“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she cried. “I’m still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years. … I feel like a fucking failure that it’s [my] third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want,” Kim said. “It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she continued. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

“I didn’t come this far to come this far and not be happy,” she said.