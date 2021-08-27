Kim Basinger Makes Rare Comment About Alec Baldwin’s Daughter – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger split in 2002 after 9 years of marriage, but a recent Instagram comment brought them back together.

Kim Basinger went out of her way to gush over her ex-husband Alec Baldwin‘s daughter, Carmen, for her birthday. It was a rare moment that, in a way, brought the once married couple back together, and we love to see it.

Carmen turned eight earlier this week, and her older sister, Ireland Baldwin, 25, celebrated her big day by sharing a photo of Carmen snuggling her baby sister, María Lucía Victoria, 5 months. “Happy birthday, Carmen I know you don’t have Instagram yet (thank God) but I love you with all my heart and when you do eventually get an Instagram in 5-10 years or whatever cooler app is available then, please follow me back. I’m not worthy,” Ireland wrote on Instagram Monday, Aug. 23.

And in the comments section, Ireland’s mom Kim Basinger, 67, wrote, “Carmen…… such A beautiful twosome…… you are so beautiful……. I love you 2 ….. together in this picture…… But YOU Know how to get it done and she will learn from you……..”, alongside 12 clapping hands emojis.

Kim and Alec split in 2002 after nearly nine years of marriage. Ireland was only seven years old when her parents split, and Alec, 63, has since gone on to remarry. He and wife Hilaria Baldwin share six children together — daughters Carmen and MariLu, sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 11 months.

Hilaria even posted her own tribute to Carmen that included a photo of the entire family. “Happy 8th birthday Carmen…we love you so…other than the babies, we almost got the photo all smiling,” Hilaria wrote. “Ps that’s my hand under Edu’s arm.”