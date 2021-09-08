KILT Secures its Kusama Parachain Auction Slot By CoinQuora

KILT Secures its Kusama Parachain Auction Slot



Today, KILT announced on Twitter (NYSE:) it has secured 6th place on the Kusama parachain slot during the second batch.

The first batch of 5 parachain slot auctions on Kusama was closed throughout June and July. Besides, the 6th parachain slot sale started on September 1, at noon GMT. During that time, the Kusama team said it gave the members of the Kusama community enough time to unstake KSM for their auction bids and participate in crowdloans.

Prior to this result, KILT was ahead of others as it has amassed 147K Kusama (KSM) worth $55M a week ago. It was followed by Calamari which pushed $30M, winning the second-highest bidder of the auctions at that time.

So it was obvious that KILT, a blockchain protocol running in parallel within the Kusama and Polkadot networks was going to win the auction.

