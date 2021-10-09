Kiernan Shipka Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Riverdale

IDK about y’all, but this crossover episode better right some very egregious wrongs…

So, the TV world is in a state of…CAOS.


Netflix

Sorry, I’m so sorry, I had to.

For those who don’t know, what I’m trying to get at (by way of terrible punnery) is that Kiernan Shipka — the titular star of the dark and witchy Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — is set to reprise her role! In Riverdale, no less!


Diyah Pera / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

I know what you’re thinking…she literally (MAJOR SPOILER ALERT) freaking died in the last episode of the fourth and final season of her show. Which, for me, is a plot choice I try in vain to erase from my memory because it, quite frankly, makes no damn sense and is, additionally, very rude and traumatic.

The showrunner and creator of both series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has long been teasing a crossover, given that both shows take place in the same universe.


Katie Yu / ©The CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

In fact, on CAOS, you’ve likely heard mention of Riverdale, including its famous diner, and seen character cameos, as well as some members of the SouthSide Serpents. Part 3 of the series also saw Sabrina and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) visit the Blossoms’ estate.

So, Sabrina will pop in just in time for witching hour (literally, since Riverdale‘s fourth episode in Season 6 is entitled “The Witching Hour(s)”), to help Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) as she casts a dangerous spell to save a member of her family.


Liane Hentscher / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection, ©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sabrina SPELLman to the rescue. OK, fine, I’ll stop.

“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event,” Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”


Katie Yu / ©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Last year, Roberto gave fans an inside look at what a CAOS Part 5 would have looked like — featuring the much-awaited crossover called “Witch War.” Instead, the saga will continue in comic book form.

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book… 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻


Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa / Via Twitter: @WriterRAS

Sigh, why can’t we have nice things?

So, back to the fact that Sabrina is literally deceased. As we know, Riverdale is the most ridiculous and bewildering show out there currently (and perhaps ever), so stranger things (this was not an intentional pun) have happened. Still, fans have no idea how to make sense of this.

me trying to make sense of how sabrina spellman’s gonna be in a riverd*le episode when she died in the series finale of her own show:


Twitter: @champagnejareau / Via Twitter: @champagnejareau

Unfathomably upsetting news.

so you’re telling me that I really have to force myself to watch Riverdale, just to see Sabrina Spellman make a comeback?


Twitter: @vampiremomma / Via Twitter: @vampiremomma

No, because, let’s talk about it.

what i don’t get is how the timelines will work… the people from riverdale s5 are older than sabrina but in the books, roz talks about high school archie and calls him sexy…


Twitter: @nabrinaeclipse / Via Twitter: @nabrinaeclipse

Points were made, and I’m still mad.

why cancel sabrina and send her to riverdale why not cancel riverdale and make cheryl a witch and send her to sabrina instead wtf


Twitter: @FIN4LGIRLS / Via Twitter: @FlN4LGlRLS

I cannot, CANNOT, stress enough how much I need this to be a reality.

what if Sabrina coming to riverdale just a sneaky way of them telling us we getting a new Sabrina season and a prudence and Ambrose spin-off on Hbo max with the main cast returning that leads to a Sabrina movie releasing next year in OCTOBER?


Twitter: @keyon / Via Twitter: @keyon

What are your thoughts? Are you excited, nervous, or just plain confused? LMK in the comments!

