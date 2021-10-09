Kiernan Shipka Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Riverdale

IDK about y’all, but this crossover episode better right some very egregious wrongs…
For those who don’t know, what I’m trying to get at (by way of terrible punnery) is that Kiernan Shipka — the titular star of the dark and witchy Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — is set to reprise her role! In Riverdale, no less!
I know what you’re thinking…she literally (MAJOR SPOILER ALERT) freaking died in the last episode of the fourth and final season of her show. Which, for me, is a plot choice I try in vain to erase from my memory because it, quite frankly, makes no damn sense and is, additionally, very rude and traumatic.
The showrunner and creator of both series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has long been teasing a crossover, given that both shows take place in the same universe.
So, Sabrina will pop in just in time for witching hour (literally, since Riverdale‘s fourth episode in Season 6 is entitled “The Witching Hour(s)”), to help Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) as she casts a dangerous spell to save a member of her family.
“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event,” Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”
Last year, Roberto gave fans an inside look at what a CAOS Part 5 would have looked like — featuring the much-awaited crossover called “Witch War.” Instead, the saga will continue in comic book form.
So, back to the fact that Sabrina is literally deceased. As we know, Riverdale is the most ridiculous and bewildering show out there currently (and perhaps ever), so stranger things (this was not an intentional pun) have happened. Still, fans have no idea how to make sense of this.
Unfathomably upsetting news.
No, because, let’s talk about it.
Points were made, and I’m still mad.
I cannot, CANNOT, stress enough how much I need this to be a reality.
What are your thoughts? Are you excited, nervous, or just plain confused? LMK in the comments!
