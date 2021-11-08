Kieran Culkin Read For A Different Role In “Succession”

Kieran really put himself out there to get the role he wanted.
“But I just kind of liked the script so I read on and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s this guy.’” he said before referencing his character Roman.
After reading one of Roman’s lines, Culkin knew that character felt like him so he told himself, “I kind of like this guy. I like the way he talks. I can do that.”
However, the role of Roman was still up for grabs and the show’s casting producers didn’t feel like they were ready to decide who should play the fictional character yet. So when Culkin kept asking if he could specifically read for Roman, he kept getting told no.
“I asked, ‘Can I audition for Roman?’” he recalled. And the response was, “We’re not auditioning for that part yet.”
“But I just sort of put myself on tape anyway and sent it in. I was like, “Here are three scenes if you want to look at this.”‘ And as luck would have it, Culkin got the role.
This just goes to show that if you want something bad enough, you should go out there and get it.