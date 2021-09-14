KICK.IO Public Sale Kicks off on ExMarkets on September 15 By CoinQuora

That’s why KICK.IO, a non-custodial crowdfunding protocol, was created to make sure that this immense potential is utilized to its fullest. The platform will ensure projects have access to the most advanced kickstarting and fundraising capabilities and help both retail and institutional investors t…

As the ADA bull market continues to gather steam – with new price records set each month – many within the community are asking, what’s next? The limitless possibilities within the Cardano ecosystem offer many opportunities for both project creators and their investors. But financial and informational asymmetries have always been a major limiting factor.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.