KICK.IO Public Sale Kicks off on ExMarkets on September 15 By CoinQuora

- KICK.IO is holding its IEO on ExMarkets decentralized exchange.
- The platform will ensure projects have access to kickstarting and fundraising capabilities.
- It hopes to emulate the success of its recent private sale with the public sale as well.
As the ADA bull market continues to gather steam – with new price records set each month – many within the community are asking, what’s next? The limitless possibilities within the Cardano ecosystem offer many opportunities for both project creators and their investors. But financial and informational asymmetries have always been a major limiting factor.
That’s why KICK.IO, a non-custodial crowdfunding protocol, was created to make sure that this immense potential is utilized to its fullest. The platform will ensure projects have access to the most advanced kickstarting and fundraising capabilities and help both retail and institutional investors t…
