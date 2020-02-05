Kiara Advani Tara Sutaria Aadar Jain sizzles on Armaan Jain's wedding stage



Armaan Jain married his longtime girlfriend, Anissa Malhotra, on February 3, 2020. The couple organized a large wedding in Mumbai last night, which was the culmination of the big deal.



Armaan and Anissa's friends and family made sure they kept the couple of entertaining moments with various dance performances that led the crowd throughout their love story.



%MINIFYHTMLd629687146e5240ec4e3454ef2aff83e11% %MINIFYHTMLd629687146e5240ec4e3454ef2aff83e12%



In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan burning the dance floor, the young brigade that included Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and her rumored boyfriend, Aadar Jain, also made the audience cheer loudly while dancing with everything the heart. Watch the videos below.

See this post on Instagram #KarismaKapoor, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #KaranJohar, #TaraSutaria, #AadarJain show the funny quotient at the wedding reception of #ArmaanJain and # AnissaMalhotra. A publication shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on February 4, 2020 at 11:10 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram #Repost @gurdeepmehndi with @make_repost ãÂÃ‚Âƒ »ãÂÃ‚Âƒ» ãÂÃ‚Âƒ »Thank you very much @therealarmaanjain paji & @anissamalhotra for giving me this opportunity to act for all of you, had an amazing show last night God Bless You # anissamaangayi #armaanjaini #armaanjaini #armaanjaini anissaalhotra #bollywood # reception #kapoors #jain #armaankishaadi #royalwedding #bollywoodwedding #armaanjainwedding A post shared by Ahmed Khawra (@ahmedkhawra) on February 4, 2020 at 10:13 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram Watch this video of #KiaraAdvani dancing with #SaudaKharaKhara from his latest movie #GoodNewwz in #ArmaanJain and the wedding of # AnissaMalhotra last night. A publication shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on February 4, 2020 at 9:23 p.m. PST

%MINIFYHTMLd629687146e5240ec4e3454ef2aff83e13%