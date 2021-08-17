Khloe Kardashian’s Response To Fan About Tristan Thompson & Self-Worth Diss – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

After a random Twitter user trashed Khloe Kardashian over rumors of a reconciliation with Tristan Thompson, the ‘KUWTK’ alum wasted no time in firing back at the hater.

At this point, it’s safe to say that if you talk smack about Khloe Kardashian online, she’s going to pop up in your mentions and offer her rebuttal. Such was the case on Monday (Aug. 16) when a Twitter user @_Rutie shared a link to an unconfirmed report that claimed Khloe, 37, had taken back Tristan Thompson. “At this point, @khloekardashian has no self-worth. Anyway…” wrote the user. In a case of ‘talk sh-t, get hit,” Khloe actually responded. “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?” the Good American founder wrote. “I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 16, 2021

Khloe wasn’t the only one shutting down online haters and people making “assessments” about her and the NBA star. Tristan, 30, also spent Monday tweeting out his frustrations. “Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation, which are difficult to restore,” he posted online. He followed up that tweet with a second one, advising fans to remember one thing: “When your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly.”

Currently, Tristan and Khloe aren’t back together. Khloe did say during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion that she and the Sacramento Kings player had patched things up, but as soon as the world learned they were back together, the two called it off again. Since then, they’ve reunited for a handful of occasions, mainly to co-parent their daughter, True Thompson. The former couple was actually seen leaving a screening of the Paw Patrol movie on Thursday, Aug. 12.

While Khloe and Tristan are not currently dating, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t given up trying to win her back. Tristan constantly thinks about Khloe, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, but even he knows that at this point, “it is, without question, very difficult” for him to win her back. “He knows he’s got some work to do.” However, Tristan’s confident that He’ll “make something happen again” someday. In the meantime, fans better be careful with what they say online because you never know who’ll pop up in the comments section.