Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction To Tristan Thompson’s 3rd Baby Drama – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian wants to ‘get to the bottom’ of the situation with Maralee Nichols and ‘speak’ to the trainer ASAP sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is not making any assumptions about Tristan Thompson‘s drama with Maralee Nichols. “Khloe is tired of Tristan getting into situations that embarrass her and the family,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in reference to the news that Tristan allegedly fathered the child Maralee gave birth to on Dec. 2. The 31-year-old Texas trainer has taken legal action asking the Toronto born NBA star for financial support.

Tristan has admitted to having sex with Maralee in Houston, Texas in March but has asked for a paternity test in regards to the child. “[Khloe] wants to get to the bottom of it all and wants to give him the benefit of the doubt but here we are with yet another instance where Tristan is in the news for all the wrong reasons,” the insider added. “Khloe doesn’t know if she should be sad, happy, or indifferent right now. She hopes that it all isn’t true, and time will tell. But in the time being, she isn’t going to jump to conclusions until she has all available info,” they also added.

A second source tells HL that Khloe is open to a dialogue with Maralee to figure out what occurred. Notably, Khloe and Tristan were back together in the spring when the hook-up with Maralee occurred. The Good American founder confirmed their romance was back-on in June during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion when discussing the surrogacy plans she had with him for a second baby.

“Khloe wants to speak to Maralee asap and she is planning to reach out to her, but not until Maralee has time to heal from childbirth. She doesn’t want to confront her in any way,” the second source explained. “Khloe wants to speak to her woman to woman, mother to mother,” they explained, noting that the reality star “doesn’t know what to believe.” She has been down similar roads before: Tristan was caught cheating on video while Khloe was pregnant back in 2018. A year later, he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods at a party — prompting another split.

“Khloe doesn’t know what to believe because Tristan is telling her that it was a one-night stand, and she is hearing that it was an affair,” the source added. “Tristan is saying this woman just wants his money and, on the flip side of it, this woman may have just given birth to True’s sibling. At the end of the day, she and Tristan are not together because she cannot trust him. This would just be the icing on the cake.”

In legal documents, Tristan says Maralee initiated the hook-up after his 30th birthday party at a Texas hotel — but says he “does not know when conception took place.” Maralee, who is now living in California, has asked for reimbursement of expenses for pregnancy related services like a doula and birthing class, as well as child support. Tristan has specifically asked for the case to be moved from California to Texas as he claims Maralee does not have a permanent residence in Los Angeles. If the newborn baby is indeed Tristan’s, he’ll be a father three times over: the basketball player is also a dad to 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe and son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.