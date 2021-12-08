Khloe Kardashian’s People’s Choice Awards 2021 Outfit: Photos – Hollywood Life

Khloé Kardashian looked like a sexy disco ball at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Khloé Kardashian looked like a disco ball personified at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The reality TV star, 37, wore a silver chainmail mini dress to the ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday, Dec. 7, where her sister Kim and their long-running series Keeping Up With the Kardashians were honored.

The risqué ensemble featured little cutouts between each pattern, showing subtle hints of skin. The Good American founder wore her hair down for the awards, which she attended with Kim and mom Kris Jenner. Not only was Kim the recipient of this year’s Fashion Icon Award, the family’s reality series KUWTK nabbed the Reality Show of 2021 award.

For the latter, the trio descended on stage to accept the award and delivered some remarks. “This is a bittersweet moment for us because you guys have voted for us on our last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim said. “It’s been an incredible 14-year ride and all of the memories we had can never be replaced.”

We can’t get over the Kardashians’ acceptance speech for their final season of @KUWTK! You did AMAZING, sweeties! @kuwtk #PCAs pic.twitter.com/ydyZk9iLUx — People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021

“We started with the idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long,” Kim said, with Khloé adding, “We to thank everyone who has supported us old and new. We see you, we read the comments, we see the social posts and it’s awesome. A big shout out to all of our fan accounts, you all never miss a beat.”

Khloé’s head-turning appearance at the award show comes amidst ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s legal troubles with Maralee Nichols, the Texas-based personal trainer claiming that the 30-year-old NBA player fathered her newborn son. Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit in Los Angeles last week requesting child support and other expenses.

In the suit, Tristan admitted to sleeping with the trainer but cast doubt on whether he was the father of her son. The athlete has agreed to a DNA test in the state of Texas to prove paternity. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment on the suit, but has yet to hear back.

Amidst the legal troubles, a source recently revealed to HL that Khloé is “saddened” that her ex — whom she shares daughter True, 3, with — may have been unfaithful. (The tryst with Maralee may have occurred in either March or April, per the docs, when the two were still together. Tristan and Khloé last split in June.)

“Khloé is done with Tristan,” the source said. “He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True; she is not going to prevent him from doing this, but as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him — not after this.”