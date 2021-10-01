Khloe Kardashian’s Nude Bikini – Photos – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian looked better than ever when she showed off her insanely toned abs in a sexy nude bikini.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is in the best shape of her life and she proved that when she showed off her insanely toned figure in a nude bikini. The Good American two-piece featured a plunging knot front triangle Perfect Fit Top in Latte with matching super high-rise thin strap Perfect Fit Bottoms in Latte. On top of her bikini, she rocked a button-down sheer tan shirt which she chose to leave open.

Khloe captioned the slideshow of sexy beach photos with the caption, “187 million!!!! Hi my besties!!! I am missing this tan and this beach!” She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and massive diamond hoop earrings.

Khloe has been on a roll lately and her outfits have been fabulous. Just the other day she was out in West Hollywood when she rocked a skintight long-sleeve burgundy Marine Serre Second Skin Tattoo Top with the matching high-waisted Marine Serre Tattoo Leggings. She topped her look off with a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Brown and Balmain B-1 Sunglasses.

A few days before that, she donned a tight nude mini House of CB Mayxa Dress with an oversized tan trench coat on top. She accessorized with a pair of brown over-the-knee Yeezy Tubular Suede Boots and a pair of Saint Laurent Sl1 Sunglasses.

One of our other favorite looks from her was the skintight sheer The King of Style Nude Fishnet Dress with a pair of Jennifer Fisher Missy Hoops Earrings and a bold red lip.