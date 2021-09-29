Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Runs Around Kylie Cosmetics Office – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share adorable new photos of her three-year-old daughter True happily posing in front of a white wall that has a big Kylie Cosmetics lip logo on it.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, took her daughter True Thompson, 3, to visit her famous aunt’s place of work! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared sweet new pics of the tot running around and posing at Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics company and she looked as excited as could be! In the snapshots, she’s wearing a cream long-sleeved dress and black boots and has her hair in multiple little buns as she stands in front of a white wall that has the company’s big lips logo on it.

“Welcome to @kyliecosmetics 💋,” Khloe captioned the post before fans shared responses. “She is so gorgeous and stylish,” one fan wrote while another called her a “future makeup mogul.” A third shared clapping emojis and a fourth commented about how “pretty” she is.

Before True’s visit to Kylie’s company, she was seen getting her makeup done is some pics Khloe shared in late Aug. She was looking at her face in a mirror while sitting in a chair and looked like she was having a lot of fun. “I love when my girl is on set with me. She loves her lipstick moment 💋 thanks Ash,” the proud mom captioned the pics.

It’s not clear whether or not True is interested in following in Kylie’s footsteps since she’s still so young, but her latest moves definitely make it clear she’s enjoying the world of cosmetics! She also loves dancing and her parents, including Tristan Thompson, 30, are often seen taking her to dance class. On Sept. 17, Khloe shared a pic of True in one of her dancing outfits and she looked so grown up.

The outfit included a light purple cropped tank top and matching tulle ballerina skirt. She paired it with sparkly purple sandals, stud earrings, and a shiny bracelet as she posed with a smile. Khloe simply captioned the photo with one purple heart.