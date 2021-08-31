Khloe Kardashian Wears Mommy Necklace While Taking True To Dance Class – Hollywood Life

Despite their split, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put on a united front on Aug. 30, while taking daughter True to dance class.

After partying at Savannah James‘ birthday bash together, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were pictured taking their daughter, True, to dance class. The former lovebirds, who may or may not be back together, have put on a united front for the sake of their daughter, and they looked as happy as could be on Aug. 30.

While leading True to her class in Los Angeles on Monday, Khloe held her daughter’s hand and rocked a tight white top with ripped blue jeans. True, however, wore a brighter outfit, as she was seen rocking a bright pink athletic outfit for her fitness fun day.

Meanwhile, Tristan trailed behind his ex and their daughter, and he was seen wearing black gym shorts, a black t-shirt and white socks with sliders. Tristan probably could have ditched the sliders and joined True in her class since he was already in athletic attire, but True would probably think that’s silly.

Anyway, Khloe accessorized her look with a gorgeous “Mommy” necklace draped around her neck. So cute, right?

Several days before this outing, Khloe and Tristan were spotted dropping True, 3, off at school, so this get together isn’t abnormal for them. In fact, the former couple has been co-parenting True exceptionally well despite the ups and downs they’ve gone through with each other over the years. Khloe was even spotted getting into her car to leave, after taking True to school, and Tristan leaned in for a hug, which she happily reciprocated.

Khloe and Tristan split for the third time in June 2021, but considering how many times they’ve gotten back together, we’d guess that they’ll be dating again in no time (if not already).