Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Khloé Kardashian Wasn't Throwing Shade At Halle Berry - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Khloé Kardashian Wasn’t Throwing Shade At Halle Berry
Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian Wasn’t Throwing Shade At Halle Berry

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now.”

Khloé Kardashian sounds like she’s really going through it right now.


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

Last night, Khloé stepped out with her family to accept the a few awards at the People’s Choice Awards — despite all that’s going on in her personal life.


Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In case you missed it, news recently surfaced that Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson allegedly fathered a child with another woman while he was still dating her.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

With things so tumultuous behind the scenes, the last thing Khloé needed was for award show viewers to pick apart her every move.


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And when one Twitter user accused her of shading Halle Berry with an “I don’t care” look during the evening, it seemed to be the final straw for Khloé.

Okay who saw that “I don’t care” sorta look on @khloekardashian when @halleberry was on stage, not cool man, 🤔🤨😜…#PeoplesChoiceAwards @peopleschoice @nbc #NBC


@ginabear81 / Via Twitter: @ginabear81

“That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented,” she tweeted back.

She continued, “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

@ginabear81 @erenee20 @halleberry @peopleschoice @nbc That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.


@khloekardashian / Via Twitter: @khloekardashian

After posting, Khloé was met with plenty of supportive messages — and even received an apology from the original commenter.

Khloé has not made any other public comments about the situation with Tristan, but I’m wishing her the best as she goes through this difficult time.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Everything To Know – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears Rocks White Mini Dresses & Dances...

Following Backlash CEO Of Better.Com Apologizes For Laying...

24 Celebrities Called Out The Way Hollywood Represents...

Nicki Minaj Goes Nude For Sexy Birthday Shoot...

Britney Spears' Eldest Son Is Literally Her Clone,...

Jennifer Aniston Was Hurt By Past Pregnancy Rumors

"Hawkeye" Episode 4 Was The Best One Yet,...

Khloe Kardashian Feels Barely In Her Body Amid...

‘Forbes’ Releases Most Powerful Women Of 2021 List...

Leave a Comment