Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Snuggled In Bed Amid COVID Quarantine – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are spending the final days of their COVID quarantine together. The mom and daughter snuggle up in a sweet video while resting in bed.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, and True Thompson, 3, have been getting some major quality time together after they both tested positive for COVID-19. Khloe posted a sweet video on her Instagram Story of herself with True in bed as they watched TV together. Khloe snuggled up to her daughter as they relaxed and made sure they were well-rested.

Khloe zoomed in on True who was busy watching TV. Khloe added the song “All My Life” to her video. The version sung by Antonella Betancourt has gone viral on TikTok.

Khloe revealed that she and True tested positive for COVID-19 on October 29. “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” she tweeted out to her followers. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

This isn’t Khloe’s first time with COVID-19. She contracted the virus in March 2020 in the early days of lockdown and documented her struggles on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She revealed all the nitty-gritty details about dealing with COVID at the time.

“Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold,” she said about her symptoms at the time. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing in my chest would burn … and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly.”