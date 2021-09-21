Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Match While Taking True To Dance – Hollywood Life

Amicable exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson color coordinated their outfits while taking daughter True to dance class.

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are making co-parenting work — and in matching outfits, no less. The former reality TV star, 37, and the NBA player, 30, stepped out to escort their daughter True, 3, to dance class in Los Angeles on Monday in color coordinated black outfits. Khloé wore a black tank and leggings with a matching black Prada fanny pack, while Tristan wore a black graphic tee and shorts.

As for little True, the tiny dancer wore a black dance dress with some bedazzling detail. The tot, who completed her look with pink sneakers and two pigtail buns, did not have to do much walking to her destination, as she hitched a ride by swinging on both of her parents’ arms. Both mom and dad wore black surgical face masks for the outing.

In another snapshot, doting dad Tristan can be seen holding his baby girl. The outing marks the latest in a string of family outings for the trio. While the on-again, off-again split for good in June, a source previously told HollywoodLife that the exes are in “a really good place right now,” explaining that Khloé makes a “conscious effort” to be on good terms with Tristan for the sake of their daughter.

“They’re totally friendly, and they talk, text, etc., all the time,” the source said. “It took some time to patch things up between them, but. . . Khloé has a heart of gold and doesn’t have the time or energy to put into holding onto grudges.” The insider added that the Good American founder “knows that it’s in True’s best interest to have an amicable relationship with her dad.”

“Khloé feels like it would do more harm than good to have any bad blood with Tristan, and that’s not what she’s about.” the source continued. “She made a conscious effort to avoid holding onto any pain or resentment, and she always tries to make the best of every situation.”

The recent dance class outing comes after Khloé spoke to E! News on Monday and gushed about her little girl. On top of dance class, True is also big on gymnastics. “She’s a gymnastics girl. I just love watching her,” Khloé said. “She’s very careful too, so watching her just be really timid and careful while her cousins have no fear; I’m proud of her for being a careful girl.”