Khloé Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID Again

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” she wrote on Twitter.
“I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”
Khloé was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 near the start of the pandemic, which she detailed in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Wishing a speedy recovery to Khloé and True!
