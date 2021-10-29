Khloé Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID Again

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.


Twitter: @khloekardashian

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

In the words of the CDC, “Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control; however, no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness […] However, there is evidence that vaccination may make illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick. The risk of infection, hospitalization, and death are all much lower in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated.” You can read more about COVID-19 breakthrough cases here.

Khloé was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 near the start of the pandemic, which she detailed in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Khloé and True!

