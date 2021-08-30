Khloe Kardashian Slams Trolls After She & Tristan Thompson Reunite At Party – Hollywood Life

After Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted at Savannah James’ birthday party, the ‘KUWTK’ album clapped back at those who ‘just make up anything and swear it’s the truth.’

There were many A-listers at the surprise birthday party LeBron James threw for his wife, Savannah James – including LeBron’s former teammate, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Tristan, 30, and Khloé, 37, appeared in social media videos taken at the party, and TMZ reports that they arrived at the bash at the Classic Cat in WhHo separately – and that’s reportedly how they left, too. A day after the bash, when there was a buzz about another Khloé-Tristan reunion/reconciliation, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum decided to squash that talk.

“HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” she tweeted in the late hours of Aug. 28. “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.” When someone replied about how the “miserable f-cking internet trolls,” Khloe said, “It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake shit about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo shit.”

When another one of Khloé’s fans said that they’ve been “trying to stay away from social media as much as I can,” Khloe said she was also “on this vibe lately. My mental health needs it.” Another fan said that the “best thing I ever did was turn all of my app notifications off. “Such a smart move!!!! This is just so unhealthy at times. It’s outrageous how people feel they have the right to spread such trash and lies about other people. They do it so many people, and it’s terrible.”

Days before Khloe and Tristan attended the James gang bash, she and the former Los Angeles Laker, current Sacramento Kings player, were spotted dropping off their daughter, True Thompson, 3, at school. The former couple has been co-parenting their child through the ups and downs of their relationship, and this was a moment where they put any drama behind them for the sake of True. As Khloé got into her car to leave, Tristan leaned in for a hug, and she was photographed wrapping her arm around him in a sweet embrace.

Khloe and Tristan split for the third time in June 2021, mere hours after Khloe revealed they were back together on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion.