Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Blonde Hair After Makeover In New Photos – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian has gone back and forth between brunette and blonde locks, and for now, she’s settled on a lighter hairdo.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has brought the blonde hair back! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is known to switch up her hair color from time to time, and after going brunette for over a year now, Khloe debuted her post-makeover blonde hair on Thursday, Sept. 16. In Khloe’s Instagram snap, the Good American co-founder sported much lighter locks while posing in a white tank top and gray sweatpants from sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand. She also had a full set of makeup done up on her face for the snap.

“Blonde KoKo is back,” Khloe aptly captioned her post. She also tagged makeup artist Wendy Miyake, eyebrow stylist Kelley Baker, and hair stylists Andrew Fitzsimmons and Tracey Cunningham to credit the foursome for transforming her stunning look.

“KoKo’s” fans and celebrity pals loved the hair switch up. Her bestie Malika Haqq commented a string of heart-eye emojis on Khloe’s post, before writing, “I need all this blonde energy” with three flame emojis. Morgan Stewart liked Khloe’s new look as well, commenting, “Blonde and beautiful,” while social media personality Olivia Pierson said, “MY FAV! 😍 BLONDE QUEEN ❤️.”

Khloe hasn’t been a blonde since May 2020, when she altered her light hair for brunette coloring. At the time, she was going blonder and blonder until hitting platinum, a trend that started in Dec. 2018. She had first left the dark side to die her hair platinum blonde, and had been rocking nearly white-blonde hair until she went back to brown hair whilst quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, while still a brunette, Khloe gave her fans a look at her short, natural hair. While many people forget, the mother of one actually has a natural curled bob, which she showed off in an Aug. 13 IG snapshot. “I rarely wear my natural hair texture,” Khloe admitted. “Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling).” Again, Khloe’s pals complimented her hairdo, including on-again, off-again beau Tristan Thompson, who commented with hearts and heart-eye emojis