Khloé Kardashian Shares Update After COVID Diagnosis

She shared an update on her diagnosis, and she’s having a rough time with it.
The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Good American co-founder announced her recent diagnosis on Twitter ahead of Halloween. She confirmed that her daughter, True Thompson, had tested positive as well.
“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” Khloé wrote. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen.”
“Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok,” she continued, adding that she and True “will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”
Similar to CDC recommendations for isolating after a positive test result, the California Department of Public Health instructs people to remain at home until 10 days have passed since their first symptoms emerged, and 24 hours have passed since their last fever.
“I am so over this!!” Khloé noted on Instagram yesterday, including the hashtag “#CovidSucks” in her post’s caption.
Breakthrough COVID cases like Khloé’s, which refer to instances where folks contract the virus despite having been vaccinated against it, are occurring across the world. You can learn more about them by visiting the CDC’s website, which explains why it’s crucial that everyone is vaccinated anyway.