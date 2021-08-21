Khloe Kardashian Shares Selfie With Psalm West: Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable new photo with her nephew and ‘main man’ Psalm West! See the selfie.

Khloé Kardashian spent her Friday with nephew Psalm West, 2, and called him her “main man” in a sweet new selfie shared on Instagram on August 20. The son of Kim Kardashian and soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West gave a small smile in the snapshot with his aunt, 37, and could be seen in a necklace that spelled out his name.

Khloé, who wore a black tank top and Raiders baseball cap, captioned the post, “My main man” with a heart and bear emoji.

Psalm’s selfie with his aunt comes amid his parents’ lunch date in Malibu on Friday. Amid their ongoing divorce, the exes reunited ahead of the weekend for a meal without their four children. The duo also share North, 8, Saint, 5, and Chicago, 3, together. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the SKIMS mogul has been trying her best to “mend any gaps” with the rapper for the sake of their children.

“She tries very hard to speak with him but every day is a different story,” the source told HL. “She’d love to get to a place where they can spend more time together as a family like [sister] Kourtney [Kardashian] does with Scott [Disick] or Travis [Scott] and [sister] Kylie [Jenner].” The source added, “She’s willing to do anything to get them to the best place as possible for the sake of the kids. That’s her primary concern.”

Regardless, Psalm’s parents’ reunion also comes amid some major news within the Kardashian-Jenner family. According to multiple reports published on Friday, Kylie is pregnant with baby no. 2 with her on-again, off-again partner Travis. The Jenner family is expanding, indeed, as the news comes just one day after Caitlyn Jenner revealed that her 19th grandchild was on the way. It sparked speculation that one of the Kardashians or Jenners were pregnant, but Caitlyn eventually confirmed son Burt Jenner was expecting his third child with his girlfriend.

The news of Kylie’s pregnancy comes after she and Travis sparked reconciliation rumors in June. The duo, who initially split in 2019, attended a public event, in which Travis was honored, together with their daughter Stormi, 3, and packed on the PDA. In his speech, too, the rapper called Kylie his “wifey.” He said at the time, “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you.”