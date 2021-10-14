Khloe Kardashian Says She Wants A ‘Sibling’ For Daughter True Thompson – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian said that if it’s up to her, she’d have another child and give daughter True Thompson the chance to be a big sister.

Mom-of-one Khloe Kardashian, 37, recently said on Twitter that she would still like to have at least one more child. Khloe’s parental confession came on Wednesday, October 13 after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum tweeted about 3-year-old daughter True Thomson, whom she shares with on again/off again beau Tristan Thompson. “How is my baby getting so grown on me ,” Khloe wrote, alongside four sad-face emojis. That sparked a fan to reply, “Time for another” with a smirking-face emoji — and Khloe subsequently agreed with her follower’s remark.

“Hehehe I want her to have a sibling,” Khloe wrote back, adding, “If it’s Gods plan.” The Twitter exchange — which can be seen below — excited Khloe’s fans, who responded positively about the possibility of Khloe expanding her family.

This isn’t the first time Khloe has expressed interest in having more children. During an April 2020 episode of KUWTK, Khloe spoke to BFF Malika Haqq about possibly freezing her eggs, and shared that knowing True would grow up without siblings was her “biggest drive” toward wanting to do so. “You just have to ask yourself….is this something I want to secure and make sure True will never have to experience being alone and not having the support system [of siblings] that you survived off of,” Malika said to Khloe, who grew up with many siblings.

At the time of that conversation, Khloe was still broken up with Tristan, 30, after the NBA star had infamously kissed Jordyn Woods at a party. But Khloe and Tristan were able to get into a better place while co-parenting True, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. In June 2021, Khloe confirmed that she had officially taken Tristan back after the New Year. Unfortunately, around that same time, new reports of scandals involving Tristan emerged, and it was soon reported that the two had split.

As of now, Khloe and Tristan have not reconciled again. However, the famous pair are “in a really good place” while co-parenting True, according to a KarJenner source. “They’re totally friendly, and they talk, text, etc., all the time,” the insider told HollywoodLife in September. “It took some time to patch things up between them, but in all honesty, Khloe has a heart of gold and doesn’t have the time or energy to put into holding onto grudges.” The source also noted that Khloe “knows that it’s in True’s best interest to have an amicable relationship with her dad.”