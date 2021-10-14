Khloe Kardashian Says She Corrects People Who Call True “Big” Instead Of “Tall”

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out against body shamers and critics countless times and now in her mama bear mode, Khloe’s keeping that same energy with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

In an effort to protect her baby girl from the body image issues she herself has suffered from, Khloe Kardashian said she corrects people who call True “big” when they really mean “tall,” according to @Insider.

During a recent interview with Health.com, Khloe explained that she doesn’t want True to “misinterpret” people’s comments.

“I don’t play when it comes to True. She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big,’” Khloe revealed. “And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive.”

She continued, “I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.”

Khloe talked about her own relationship with food and body image contributing to her protective nature of True.

“When it comes to food — I had so many issues,” Khloe said. “It wasn’t from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body.”

Back in April, Khloe got candid with her Instagram followers while defending her efforts to wipe an unedited bikini photo of herself from the internet.

“As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are,” Khloe wrote on Instagram.

