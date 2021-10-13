Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Corrects People Who Call True ‘Big’ – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian has stunned on the cover of ‘Health’ magazine, and opened up about the importance of using certain words around her mini-me daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has revealed why she isn’t a fan of people describing daughter True Thompson, 3, as “big” in a new interview with Health magazine. The reality star has appeared on the cover of the outlet’s November issue, and opened up about how her “many issues” with food throughout the years has affected the way she parents True. “I don’t play when it comes to True,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained.

“She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.” She continued, “It wasn’t from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body.” The mother-of-one also added that her mini-me daughter is “really tough,” which she described as “a great thing.”

“If that’s who she is, I’m not trying to make her not be that way. But sometimes, I’ll notice she may bump into something. I’ll say, ‘Are you OK, Tu-Tu?’ And she’ll say, ‘Yes,’ and kind of brush it off. I do try to always tell her that it’s OK if she cries or if something is wrong.” Khloe welcomed her baby girl, who, she shares with on again/off again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, in April 2018.

In one gorgeous photo from the Health shoot, True joined her mama as they rocked matching outfits. Khloe opted for a tight white cropped tank top while True looked adorable in a matching pair of jeans and a white tank top. Throughout the interview, Khloe admitted she’s feeling better than ever.

“For me, it’s about practicing healthy habits on a daily basis,” she explained. “I have to think of it as a lifestyle rather than thinking I want to try this diet or some other thing someone was talking about. I’m so over that stage in my life … It’s cliché, but it’s all about mind, body, and soul. If I am not mentally strong then I physically feel like I can’t do what I want to do. So, it is really not about the physical appearance. That’s a by-product. You can tell when someone is genuinely happy from the inside out.”