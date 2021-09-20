Khloé Kardashian Reveals True Thinks Psalm West Is Her Brother – Hollywood Life

Khloé Kardashian explained that her daughter True believes that her cousins are all actually her siblings in an adorable interview.

Some cousins can be as close as siblings! Khloé Kardashian, 37, revealed that her daughter True Thompson, 3, believes that her cousins Psalm West, 2, Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4, are really her siblings in a Monday September 20 interview with E! News. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sounded incredibly happy and in awe of how sweet it is that her little girl is so close with her cousins.

Khloé explained that she wants to hold onto this adorable moment for as long as she can. “It’s amazing. I just pray it never stops,” she told E! News. “They all think they’re like, weirdly brother and sisters. I think like True thinks, we call Psalm ‘baby Psalm,’ so she’s always like, ‘my brother!’ And I just don’t correct her because I think it’s so cute.” Khloé shared a recent endearing photo of the cousins all together on Instagram in July. Back in June, she shared a photo of True with Dream and Chicago in matching purple outfits.

Even though they’re close, Khloé also explained how True is different from her cousins, especially as her daughter got into gymnastics. “She’s very careful too, so watching her just be really timid and careful while her cousins have no fear, I’m proud of her for being a careful girl,” the Kocktails with Khloé host explained.

It shouldn’t be a huge surprise that True thinks that her cousins are actually her sibling, because it seems like many of the Kardashian babies are close with their aunts. Khloé shared an adorable photo of herself holding Psalm in August, and the aunt and nephew looked really sweet together. Khloé captioned the photo “My main man,” as the two looked at the camera.

While True being close with her cousins is truly one-of-the-sweetest things, her mom has raved about her daughter on social media plenty of times. She’s sported a stylish “Mommy” necklace, while taking True to dance classes at the end of August. In another recent post, Khloé wrote about how special it’s been to watch True grow up. “I almost cry every time I call you ‘Baby True’ and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice ‘I’m not a baby! I’m a big girl,’” she said.