Khloe Kardashian Reveals New Reality Show’s Premiere Date – Hollywood Life

We may be getting new television content from the Kardashian sooner than expected! Khloe Kardashian spilled the tea about when fans can expect their new Hulu show to air.

It’s only been four months since Keeping Up With the Kardashians concluded with a two-part reunion, but fans of the famous family are already itching for more. Luckily, the wait won’t be much longer. Khloe Kardashian appeared on the Oct. 21 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she dished on when viewers can expect her family’s upcoming reality show to hit Hulu.

“I think [it’s coming] in a few months,” Khloe revealed. “Either end of January, early February. It’s really fast. That’s the beauty of Hulu — we’re streaming and we get to have a much quicker turn-around than previously. We’re really excited. They’re here in the back, now, shooting with us, and we’re so happy to be up and rolling again.”

Khloe and her family members have been filming their new show for a few weeks now, but for the most part, details about the series have been kept under wraps. Fans don’t even know the title yet, and even the exact format is unclear. However, there are certainly many milestones to touch on in the upcoming episodes. In the months since KUWTK ended, Khloe split from her on/off boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, (again), while Kim Kardashian has been dealing with her divorce from Kanye West. Plus, Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker, and Kylie Jenner revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child!

Meanwhile, during Khloe’s Ellen interview, she also dished about her recent experience on Saturday Night Live. Khloe showed up as a guest star when Kim was hosting on Oct. 9, and she appeared in two skits — one live and one pre-taped. “I had a lot of fun. I thought it was amazing,” Khloe gushed. “I’ll do anything, really, that Kim wants. But the day of doing the live skit, my lines were getting changed, like, minutes before. I was like…I don’t want to mess it up for everyone else. So, yeah, I got nervous for that.”

As for Kim, though, Khloe couldn’t have been more proud. “I knew she was going to do a good job,” she admitted.”Kim’s not going to take on something that she knows she can’t do. She wants to challenge herself, but she also loves to prove everyone wrong. I know how funny she is and how witty and great she is, but I don’t think everyone else knows she’s that funny. No one knows how extensive and crazy it is over at SNL — they’re changing things seconds before the show or even during the show. It’s nuts. Friday, she had a 20 hour day, and in between breaks she’s studying law school, checking in on her kids, doing everything else she has to do. She’s such a workhorse, it’s incredible. And she does everything with a smile and looking as fantastic as ever.”