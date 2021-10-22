Khloé Kardashian Reveals Halloween Costume True Wants

“It’s a little shady of her, but it’s OK.”
“True’s going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua the pig,” the reality TV star laughed while referencing the 2016 Disney movie.
“It’s a little shady of her, but it’s OK. I will be Pua for True.”
“You’re a good mother,” DeGeneres responded.
Kardashian and True tend to go all out for Halloween. Last year, the mom of one dressed up as Celopatra, and her daughter went as her little princess.
Then in 2019, Kardashian wore a gorgeous Cruella de Vil costume, and True dressed up as a cute pup.
However, in 2018, they stole fans’ hearts when they wore matching outfits and went trick-or-treating as a unicorn and a tiger.
No matter what they dress up as, they always tend to slay their outfits, so I can’t wait to see how they bring Moana and Pua to life this year.
