Khloé Kardashian Responds To A Commenter On Twitter Who Said She Has No Self-Worth

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

When it comes to someone coming for Khloé Kardashian’s family, relationship, or herself, best believe she’s going to respond. Lately, Khloé has become familiar with responding to comments from people who have negative things to say about her past relationship with the father or her child Tristan Thompson, and today was no different. Khloé hopped on Twitter to respond to a commenter who believed a rumor that circulated online claiming she reconciled with Tristan.

The Twitter user retweeted the blog Mirror Celeb’s tweet which shared the headline, “Khloé Kardashian gives cheating Tristan Thompson yet another chance.” This prompted the user to respond, “At this point Khloé Kardashian has no self-worth… anyway.” Khloé said aht aht and responded, “You’re telling me you made assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Khloé wasn’t the only one making noise following this rumor, a source close to her shut down claims in a statement to E! News. The source denied the rekindling of any relationship with True’s parents. However they did advise that Tristan and Khloé are on the same page about keeping the focus on their daughter, True. In addition the source explained they healthy coparenting relationship and do hang out but are not together. The root of the rumor is unclear, but it’s suspected it started after the pair and True attended a screening of ‘Paw Patrol’ last week.

The Roommates took to the comments in light of Khloé’s clap back and felt that the Twitter user’s words werent necessary. One commented, “Yall really do be diagnosing and making big assumptions off of little pieces of these people’s lives.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Khloé Kardashian Responds To A Commenter On Twitter Who Said She Has No Self-Worth appeared first on The Shade Room.